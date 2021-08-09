Thunderstorms likely later today, weather service says

Thunderstorms are likely by late today and tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

Severe storms are possible, especially near and west of U.S. 31, the weather service said. It said the storms may be accompanied by damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

Thunderstorms are possible each day Tuesday through Friday, the weather service said, with the best chance for severe storms from Tuesday into early Tuesday night. The storms may be accompanied by damaging winds and large hail, it said.

Afternoon heat indices are expected to rise to between 95 and 105 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday.