Fort Wayne gas prices down 4.7 cents per gallon in week

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon today, the statement said. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don't see hurricanes target the country...," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, in the statement.

"With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I'm hopeful that in the next few weeks, we'll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn't get too excited yet -- larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline."