5 to watch: High School Girls cross country

Northeast Indiana has to say goodbye to many outstanding girls cross country runners from the class of 2021, including 2020 state runner-up Zoe Duffus, her Carroll classmates Ashlyn Minton and Shelby Christman, SAC champ Sarah Busch of Bishop Luers and Norwell standouts Lauren Bales and Sarah Mahnensmith.

But there are plenty of talented runners left to light up the area's cross country courses this fall.

Runners

Addy Wiley, Huntington North: The Vikings senior took sixth place at the 2020 state finals in 18:25.9. She won the Marion Regional in 17:56.8, which means she has the fastest PR of any returning senior in the state (better even than defending state champ Karina James of Lowell). By the way, she is the state track champion in the 1,600 and 800 and ran the fastest mile of any high school girl in the country this year at 4:38.14, which is also an Indiana girls record.

Brooke Hansen, Carroll: The top returning runner from the Chargers' state runner-up performance, the senior finished 26th at the state finals in 19:04.7 last year. She was fourth at the Northrop Sectional and was an all-state honorable mention, as was Taylor Hansen (53rd at state finals).

Addison Knoblauch, Homestead: Now a sophomore, Knoblauch burst out of the gates by finishing second behind Duffus at the Huntington North Invitational in her first high school race, smashing the Homestead freshman record in the process. She was the West Noble Regional winner in 18:39.

Lexi Panning, Concordia: It's hard to pick just one Cadet to highlight – Panning, now a sophomore, was the school's top runner at the state finals in 2020, taking 51st place. Her teammate Keller Whicker, now a junior, was the second-place finisher at the SAC Championship, and senior Madelyn Borchelt placed ninth, the best of any returning Cadets, at the Northrop Sectional.

Gracynn Hinkley, Angola: The junior took seventh place at the West Noble Regional in 19:44 and then qualified for the state finals as an individual by placing 23rd at the New Haven Semistate in 19:38.3.

Teams

Carroll: The Chargers won state titles in 2018 and 2019 and then finished second behind Carmel in 2020, despite scoring fewer points than they had in either of their two title wins. They've lost a class of star runners to graduation, but the younger athletes have shown there's likely more talent waiting in the wings.

Concordia: The Cadets dominated the SAC Championship and then took second at the Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional before finishing third at the New Haven Semistate.

Huntington North: Paced by Wiley, the Vikings won the NE8, the Marion Sectional and the Marion Regional before finishing seventh at semistate.

South Side: The Archers placed third in the SAC Championships and then won the Bellmont Sectional last season, and several runners, including individual state qualifier Lauren Walda, should be back this year.

Homestead: The Spartans were third at the Northrop Sectional, maintained that position at the West Noble Regional before finishing sixth at semistate to qualify for a trip to the state finals.

Storylines

Youth movement: On the girls side especially, underclassmen can make a big impact. In 2020, freshmen and sophomores such as Knoblauch, Panning, Hinkley and Taylor Hansen, to name a few, were key contributors for their teams. Will these young athletes continue to make strides in 2021?

New coach: Phil Yoder, who led the Carroll girls to all four of their state runner-up finishers and their state championships in 2018 and 2019, has handed the reins to Luke Miller.

Title count: Checking in on the all-time postseason title holders, Carroll leads area teams with 25 sectional titles, 23 regional titles and 14 semistate titles, including the last six.

Speaking of semistate: As is the case on the boys side, the New Haven Semistate (the semistate most area teams would compete in should they qualify) will once again be run at Huntington University, not Purdue Fort Wayne, as had been the case before 2020.

Individual champs: Northeast Indiana runners have claimed nine of the individual titles since the first girls state meet in 1981. The 5K state record remains 17:08.8, set by Anna Rohrer of Mishawaka in 2014.

