Workers of Auburn company can earn free Ivy Tech degree

Full- and part-time employees of an Auburn metal casting company can now earn a degree through Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne free of charge, officials announced today.

Under a recently inked agreement, Metal Technologies workers can receive free books and tuition for any Ivy Tech degree through the college's Achieve Your Degree program, according to a news release.

Achieve Your Degree is a statewide collaboration between Ivy Tech campuses and community businesses and organizations. It offers free or low-cost tuition to employees and members through tuition reimbursement or financial support from business and industry.

Jerrilee Mosier, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne chancellor, said Metal Technologies is the first employer to offer free tuition for any degree program for all full-and part-time employees.

"We know an Ivy Tech education is the key to higher wages and economic success for our students," Mosier said in a statement. "When our students thrive, they become part of the skilled workforce that will drive Northeast Indiana's local economy. Our 'Achieve Your Degree' partnerships are wins for our students, our employer partners, and our communities."

