Heat advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from noon to 7 p.m.

Heat index values will be from the upper 90s to 105, the weather service said, adding the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

It recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, the weather service said.