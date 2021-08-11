Parkview thanks FWCS for mask requirement

The region's largest employer today thanked Fort Wayne Community Schools for its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I really want to thank Dr. [Mark] Daniel and the board for taking all the steps that they've taken to make sure that you all are safe and that students are safe, as safe as everyone can be," Mike Packnett, Parkview Health CEO, said during a virtual assembly for all FWCS employees.

FWCS, which begins classes Monday, is the only Allen County district requiring masks for the 2021-22 academic year.

East Allen County, Northwest Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools began the year today only requiring masks on buses, per federal mandate.

Parkview doctors expect a robust flu season in addition to COVID-19 this year, Packnett said.

"It's going to be a rocky fall, a rocky winter," Packnett said. "If you talk to our infection disease doctors, they're already seeing more RSV now than they've ever seen in August."

RSV -- respiratory syncytial virus -- is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within two weeks, but it can be serious, particularly for infants and older adults.

Mary Hess, the FWCS health and wellness director, commended the district's decision to require masks.

"It did take some bravery," Hess said.

Mandating masks indoors is one way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep students and staff healthy for school, she said.

Hess noted the requirement aligns with guidance from local, state and national public health experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, a particularly helpful resource for schools.

"They are the experts on children," Hess said, "and those are the people we serve."

