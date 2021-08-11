Former worker at dental practice sentenced in fraud

A Granger woman has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in South Bend for her role in defrauding a Fort Wayne dental firm.

Angela Jasinski, 31, was sentenced to eight months of home detention and 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty to wire fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay said in a statement Wednesday. Jasinksi was also ordered to pay $68,930 in restitution.

She is the third person sentenced in the case.

Jasinski worked as a receptionist and administrative assistant at the Fort Wayne dental practice, which wasn't named in court documents, from September 2010 to March 2016. Her brother, Brian Nordan, one of the co-defendants in the case, was the chief marketing officer and general manager at the dental practice.

After Jasinski left the practice in 2016, she was left on the payroll because of her brother's intervention and continued to receive wages and benefits through September 2017 in a "ghost employment" scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Last month, Nordan and Dustin Coleman, both from Cassopolis, Michigan, were sentenced for their roles in the case.

Nordan was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay more than $2.9 million in restitution. Coleman was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $149,756 in restitution.

Among the three defendants, the owner of the dental practice was defrauded of more than $3 million.