Severe thunderstorm warning: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Whitley

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Allen County and six other northeast Indiana counties until 2 p.m.

At 1:16 p.m., radar indicated severe thunderstorms were along a line from near New Paris, Indiana, to Pierceton to near Mexico, Indiana, moving east at 50 mph, the weather service said. It said 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail were occurring with the storms.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding, the weather service said. It said drivers should not drive through flooded roadways.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected, the weather service said.

Other counties included in the warning area are DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash and Whitley. The warning area includes Interstate 69 between the Lower Huntington Road exit in Fort Wayne and Auburn.

The weather service recommends people move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.