TSA intercepts loaded gun at Fort Wayne International Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a loaded firearm from making its way on board an airplane at Fort Wayne International Airport on Monday, the agency said today.

During screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen, the TSA said in a statement. It said TSA officials alerted airport public safety, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

“TSA has a message for travelers: Take note of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring firearms or others prohibited items to the security checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said in the statement.

“Despite a steady increase in the number of travelers being screened each day, TSA is focused on its security mission and will remain vigilant to ensure that any type of security threat does not make it into the sterile area of the airport or onto an aircraft.”

The typical civil penalty for a first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, the agency said.