Heat advisory again today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 1 to 8 p.m. today, saying heat-index values of 95 to 105 degrees are expected.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the weather service said. It said similar conditions are expected Thursday.

People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, the weather service said.