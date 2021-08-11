PFW, Parkview postpone Tapestry until April

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Parkview Health have postponed Tapestry 2021 until next spring, citing uncertainties about COVID-19 and its delta variant.

“Focusing on what’s in the best interest of those participating in all aspects of the event, it has been decided to change our September date to April 2022,” said Kim Boyce, Tapestry project manager, in a statement.

Tapestry is developing refund, donation and rollover options for those who have already purchased tickets or sponsorships, the statement said. It said Tapestry would contact all those affected by the date change.

For more information, visit the Tapestry website or contact the Tapestry office at 260-481-6854 or tapestry@pfw.edu.