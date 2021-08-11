Ivy Tech names Kim Barnett-Johnson its Fort Wayne chancellor

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced today Kim Barnett-Johnson is its new chancellor, effective Monday.

Jerrilee Mosier, the current leader, is retiring.

"I am honored to be selected as the next chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne service area. I have dedicated the past 20 years of my career to this campus and the incredible faculty, and staff who move mountains to serve our students," Barnett-Johnson said in a statement. "Ivy Tech's mission is integral to the future of Northeast Indiana's workforce, and I am excited to take the helm and lead this phenomenal team to even greater heights."

The position includes oversight and leadership of Ivy Tech's second-largest service area, including the 11 northeast Indiana counties -- Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

"Students are at the heart of Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson’s long career at Ivy Tech," Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president, said in a statement. "She has proven herself as a servant leader within the college."

Barnett-Johnson currently serves as the vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Fort Wayne campus.

