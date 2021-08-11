About 5,000 without power in Fort Wayne

Indiana Michigan Power today said about 6,800 Hoosier customers, including more than 5,000 in the Fort Wayne area, remain without power following area storms.

As of 8 a.m., more than 26,000 I&M customers in Indiana and Michigan were affected following a second batch of thunderstorms that began Tuesday, the utility said in a statement.

There is no estimated restoration time. I&M said it would provide another update this afternoon.

The utility said unprecedented flooding damaged a substation in Bridgman, Michigan, and was a major contributor to the outage there.

I&M provided this safety information:

Along with inclement weather expected and a heat index of more than 100, there are numerous safety hazards to keep in mind. Here are a few tips to stay safe:

Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report on its app or website, or call 911.

Use caution around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.

Avoid standing water, especially if a downed wire is near. Electricity can travel through water.

The extreme heat can pose many risks. If you're working outside, take frequent breaks in the shade. Make sure you are hydrating and taking all precautions when in the sun. Utilize nearby cooling centers if necessary.

Don't use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home. Keep gas-powered generators away from open windows, so deadly exhaust does not enter anyone's home.

Look up as trees or limbs could fall at any moment.

Use caution as traffic lights may not be working and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

I&M employees and contractors will be working alongside the road and in neighborhoods. The utility urges the public not to approach its crews.

I&M encourages customers to use the Indiana Michigan Power app to monitor the status of any outage affecting your home or business. IndianaMichiganPower.com/App