5 to watch: Girls Soccer Preview

Bishop Dwenger resumed its perch as the top area girls soccer program in 2020, surrendering but a single postseason goal in winning the Class 2A state championship, its region-best third title and first since going back to back in 2005-06.

If history is any indication, the Saints could hoist hardware again this fall. The other state champion out of northeast Indiana also claimed consecutive titles as Canterbury won the Class A crown in 2014 and 2015.

With the IHSAA success factor kicking in, Dwenger will now play in Class 3A this fall in a sectional field that includes Carroll. A sectional title would likely yield a matchup against Homestead in regionals – the same Spartans squad that handed the Saints their lone defeat in 2020.

Individuals

Amelia White, Homestead: The U17 national team player will suit up for her final season in Spartan blue and yellow before playing for Penn State.

Grace Morris, Bishop Dwenger: After being sidelined by concussions her freshman and sophomore seasons, she netted two game-winning goals last season in the Saints' run to a state title.

Felicia Haddix, Norwell: She returns for her senior season after netting an area-best 27 goals in 2020.

Rachel Ortiz, Carroll: The sophomore backstopped all but one game for a 13-win Chargers squad a season ago, looking poised to be a four-year starter.

Hope Lewis, DeKalb: As a junior in 2020, she assisted on 14 goals in the Barons' stellar 16-3 campaign.

Teams

Homestead: The Spartans rank first in northeast Indiana with 20 sectional titles, tied for second-best statewide with Evansville Memorial and South Bend St. Joseph (Center Grove has 23). Armed with twin sisters Amelia and Sophie White, in addition to junior Sydney Couch (nine goals in 2020) and senior Madison Morris (14 assists last fall), the Spartans stand as one of the favorites to claim the Class 3A state championship.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints finished 17-1 a season ago. Dwenger lost five players to graduation, including standout keeper Cecilia Garrett, but the top two goal scorers from 2020 (Callie Burns, 16, Leah Reese, 13) return from a squad that scored 73 times.

Carroll: The Chargers won their eighth consecutive sectional championship in 2020 and their 13th in the last 15 years, returning the likes of Ortiz and Maddie Welker, whose 13 goals last fall ranked second on the squad.

DeKalb: The Barons have notched double-digit wins in each of the last eight seasons, including a 16-3 mark last year. DeKalb graduated just five seniors and will see Dwenger added to a sectional field that also includes Carroll.

Blackhawk Christian: The Braves won 12 matches in 2020, including their third sectional title in the last four seasons, before bowing out to the eventual Class A champions in the regional semifinals.

Storylines

Barons or Braves in NE8? Both DeKalb and Bellmont finished 6-1 in Northeast 8 play last season, with the Barons taking a 2-0 victory in Waterloo over the Braves on Sept. 28.

Starfires seeking ACAC repeat: South Adams ended Jay County's five-year reign as ACAC champions since joining the league prior to the 2015 season, using a 3-1 victory over the Patriots on Sept. 1, 2020, to springboard to the league title.

Saints secure as SAC elite: Last season's state championship put a tremendous cap on a stellar run by Bishop Dwenger over the past decade, as the Saints have suffered just four defeats in league play overall in the past 10 seasons.

Tigers ready to top NLC again: Warsaw went unbeaten against Northern Lakes Conference opponents in 2020, outscoring all seven league foes 36-7. The Tigers have lost just thrice in conference play in the past six seasons and not since a 3-2 defeat at Northridge on Sept. 27, 2018.

Bruins poised to pounce: If Dwenger falters at all, Northrop stands ready to assume the reigns in the SAC. The Bruins have won at least five conference games every year since 2013.