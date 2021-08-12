Allen County's population gains 8.5% in decade

INDIANAPOLIS -- Allen County saw robust growth in the last decade -- double the state average -- while Fort Wayne also gained population at a slightly slower pace.

Nationwide about 52% of all counties lost population from 2020 to 2010, new census data released Thursday showed. And the growth was centered around cities.

“The country’s population is increasingly metropolitan,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Indiana followed that trend, with northeast Indiana doing better than some other regions of the state. The most growth was seen in central Indiana.

“The population growth of Allen and surrounding counties is no small feat considering how population decline is the general trend for the Midwest and rural areas in particular,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of PFW’s Community Research Institute. “Looking at the individual counties, you start to see different patterns with some gaining and some losing, but as a collective, it bodes well for the Fort Wayne metro and all of northeast Indiana. I think we can see this as a vote of confidence in the future here.”

Fort Wayne grew 4%, to 263,886.

Allen and LaGrange counties led the population gains locally, at 30,081 people, or 8.5%, and 3,318, or 8.9%, respectively. The three area counties that lost population in the past decade were Huntington, Noble and Wabash counties.

The census also released initial data on race, which found the white population remained the largest race or ethnicity group in the country. But that decreased by 8.6% since 2010. The multiracial population changed considerably -- jumping from 9 million people to 33.8 million people.

Indiana’s white-only population is 75.5%, followed by the black population at 9.4%. Eight and two-tenths percent described themselves as Hispanic.

Looking at age, 78% of the country is 18 or older. Indiana is at 76.5%, meaning there are 5,192,579 adults and 1,592,949 children.

