2 children, 1 dog escape northeast-side garage fire

Two children and a dog escaped a fire that heavily damaged the garage at a northeast-side home this afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to the 6900 block of Cherbourg Drive, near Wheelock and Rothman roads, about 2:20 p.m. on a report of a possible house fire, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the garage of the one-story home, which they put out, the statement said. It said the fire was contained to the garage, but there was smoke damage through the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the statement said. Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Neighborhood Code assisted.