Study: Asians, Hispanics among hardest hit by pandemic job losses

Asians and Hispanics were among the hardest hit with job losses when the coronavirus pandemic began and Blacks represent the demographic slowest to recover, data released today shows.

Between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, unemployment insurance claims among Asians rose 11,846% and among Hispanics, the increase was 2,648%

The calculations are based on a claimant review by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Northeast Indiana Works, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping upgrade employee skills.

Today's report also said that unemployment insurance claims among Blacks declined just 9% between second quarter 2020 and second quarter this year. That was by far the lowest recovery percentage among ethnic and racial groups, the news release said.

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March last year, just as the first quarter was ending. Under stay-at-home orders by the governor to reduce the spread of the virus, many businesses reduced hours or shut down at least temporarily. Some announced permanent closures, particularly if they had faced operating and financial pressure prior to the pandemic.

“Although not surprising, the interesting aspect of the claimant information is that the pandemic was an equal opportunity juggernaut,” said a statement from Edmond O'Neal, president and CEO of Northeast Indiana Works.

Other highlights from the review showed:

Unemployment insurance claims among the 20-24 age group increased 4,896% and among those 65 and older, the jump was 3,681% when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.

Female workers were more adversely affected than males. Unemployment insurance claims among females rose 2,468% between second quarter of 2019 and the same period last year. Among males, the increase was 1,926%.

The less education a worker had the more likely they were to be affected by pandemic-related workforce changes.

Claims among those with an eighth-grade education or less rose 6,491% between second quarter 2019 and the same period last year.

Among those with an education in grades 9 to 11, the increase was 2,195%; among high school graduates or the equivalent, it was 2,073%; and in the post-high school category, it was 2,066%.

