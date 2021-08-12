Allen courts: Judges may require people to wear masks in courtrooms

Judges and magistrates now have the option to require people to wear masks in courtrooms and other congregate settings because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Allen County Circuit and Superior courts are updating their policy, which is effective immediately and applies to the Allen County Courthouse, Meeks Justice Center, the Courthouse Annex and the Allen County Juvenile Center.

Aside from in courtrooms, people might be required to wear masks in crowded areas such as hallways and lobby areas, the court news release states.

Mask-wearing in court facilities is strongly recommended at all times, the release states.

If people are required to wear masks, face coverings will be provided at no charge. Even if masks aren't required, masks can be found in court offices, at security checkpoints and in courtrooms at all times, the release states.

The courthouse still has social distancing provisions in place, which affect crowd sizes.

Jurors are also being protected by spreading out assemblies to limit crowd sizes and by calling prospective jurors to the courthouse in small groups, the release states.

Allen County judges have considered other options to protect the safety of court staff and others who go to the courthouse.

"For now, the only change will be the option to require masks in courtrooms and other crowded settings," the release states. "Court policy on masking and building access will be re-evaluated on a frequent basis until COVID-19 conditions improve."

When the release was sent around 11 a.m. Thursday, all Allen County court facilities were open to the public without any restrictions.

