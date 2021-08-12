IU Health holds 'virtual' ribbon cuttings for local facilities

IU Health Fort Wayne this morning held ribbon cuttings for new facilities -- without any actual ribbons.

The events marking the upcoming opening of an Ambulatory Surgery Center at 4105 Dicke Road in Fort Wayne and the work at three already-open facilities became virtual news conferences.

Concern about safety given the area's surge in COVID-19 drove the decision, said Brian Bauer, president of IU Health-Fort Wayne.

Coincidentally, thunderstorms pushed through the area again shortly before the ceremonies were to have started.

The other IU facilities are primary care centers at 256 E. Pettit Ave. in southeast Fort Wayne and 7411 Hope Drive in southwest Fort Wayne. The latter also includes a radiology center and an urgent care center.

The three projects represent about $30 million in investment in buildings, plus more in equipment, Bauer said.

The facilities also offer some services not readily found in some parts of the city, he said.

