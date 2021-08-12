I&M continuing power restoration efforts

Indiana Michigan Power said today it is working to restore power to customers in the two states affected by a series of storms in recent days.

As of 9 a.m., 22,000 customers are without power, the utility said in a statement. It said 64,000 customers have been affected during the storms, but crews have restored power to more than 42,000.

I&M said it expected 90% of Fort Wayne-area customers losing service would be restored by 10 p.m., although severe weather today may cause additional outages or hinder restoration efforts.

Damage from the storms includes 36 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers, 20 broken pole crossarms and more than 200 spans of downed power lines, the statement said.

I&M encouraged customers to use the Indiana Michigan Power app to report and monitor the status of any outage at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App. To see the location and status of outages, the utility's outage map is at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap.