Victim of July 25 crash identified

A 52-year-old Fort Wayne bicyclist has died following a July 25 crash at Illinois and Hadley roads, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

David Allen Lee was cycling about 9:20 a.m. when his bike was struck by a vehicle in the intersection, the coroner's office said. It said Lee was taken to a local hospital, where he remained until his death.

Lee died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle vs. bicyclist crash, the statement said. His death is the 29th in traffic crashes in Allen County so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.