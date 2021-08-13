Friday, August 13, 2021 1:04 pm
Appointments now taken for court's protection-order specialist
DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette
Beginning Monday, those needing help completing forms seeking a protective order may schedule an appointment with Allen Superior Court’s protection order specialist.
Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments. Scheduling an appointment will offer more individualized attention to a petitioner while preventing backlogs or causing a petitioner to feel rushed.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story