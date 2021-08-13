The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 13, 2021

    Appointments now taken for court's protection-order specialist

    DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette

    Beginning Monday, those needing help completing forms seeking a protective order may schedule an appointment with Allen Superior Court’s protection order specialist.

    Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments. Scheduling an appointment will offer more individualized attention to a petitioner while preventing backlogs or causing a petitioner to feel rushed.

     

