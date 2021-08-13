Friday, August 13, 2021 12:17 pm
DeKalb reports 95 new novel coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths in last week
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths among county residents during the last week.
The county has had 4,805 cases of the novel coronavirus and 80 deaths.
Seventy-three of the new cases are in patients ages 50 and younger, the health department said in a statement. It said one of the patients who died was older than 50, and the other was older than 70.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story