    Friday, August 13, 2021 12:17 pm

    DeKalb reports 95 new novel coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths in last week

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths among county residents during the last week.

    The county has had 4,805 cases of the novel coronavirus and 80 deaths.

    Seventy-three of the new cases are in patients ages 50 and younger, the health department said in a statement. It said one of the patients who died was older than 50, and the other was older than 70.

     

     

