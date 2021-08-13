1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Allen County shooting

One person was killed and another was badly injured in an apparent shooting just north of Fort Wayne this morning.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department was called just after 7:45 a.m. to the 10000 block of Day Lily Drive, just north of Dupont Road between Interstate 69 and Tonkel Road.

Sheriff's department spokesman Steve Stone confirmed one person was dead and another person was in critical condition.

