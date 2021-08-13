Mad Ants to split home schedule between Coliseum, Indianapolis

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants said today they will play 15 home games at Memorial Coliseum this season, mostly on weekends, and nine home games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. are one of several G League teams playing games in NBA venues, the club said in a statement.

The 2021-22 season is the Mad Ants' 15th in Fort Wayne.

“I'm excited about the potential of playing a majority of our games on weekends in Fort Wayne this upcoming season,” Mad Ants president Tim Bawmann said in the statement. “While it is not traditional, it gives us an opportunity to really maximize our 15th anniversary season. Our staff has been working hard to make this our best season yet in Fort Wayne.”

Last summer, the Mad Ants played a 15-game single-site season at the Walt Disney World complex in Florida.

Later this summer, the Mad Ants plan to announce their full 50-game schedule.