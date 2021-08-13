Silver Alert issued for Goshen man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 84-year-old Goshen man missing since Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

Howard Schrock is 5 feet 10, weighs 155 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with Indiana license AUM571.

Schrock is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.