Summer program adapts to new health limits, cultural norms

Franke Park Day Camp was created 75 years ago with one core purpose: to teach young people about nature and camping activities while building lasting relationships with our staff and fellow campers, and we were so glad to be able to do that again this summer. Hundreds of youngsters spent a safe and fun week with our staff, and it was so nice to see camp return after such a challenging year. The response we received from campers, staff and parents was overwhelmingly positive about this year's camp.

In 2020, we had to face the difficult reality that it was impossible to offer day camps during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. We spent several months examining the camp and evaluating a number of potential changes that would come if we were still dealing with this crisis. In 2021, that is exactly what has happened, and although Franke Park Day Camp returned for 6- to 12-year-olds this summer, it could not be offered the same way as in the past.

Most notably, the large group activities like the open houses and Pow Wow events were just not possible. In addition, we weren't able to offer the program to some age groups because of the risk of COVID. However, the core of the program was still in place. Campers still went to Bullet Hill, they still explored Bloody Gorge, they still slid down the Mudslide, and we all had a great time!

Aside from COVID-based changes, we have also been evaluating the camp for the past few years based on some very positive conversations we have had with camp staff, parents, campers and local Native American groups. While these groups expressed their appreciation for our work to integrate Native American culture in our program, they also presented some very valid concerns regarding some of the methods being used to demonstrate it.

We take feedback like this very seriously, as our intent is always to create a camp that is inclusive and welcoming to all in our community. This year, we did eliminate two components of camp: the tribal group names and the Big Pow Wow event.

However, one comment we heard loud and clear from these conversations was that the narrative of the Native Americans' impact on our history and traditions should remain, and it certainly does. Campers are still taught how Native Americans worked tirelessly to preserve the natural spaces around them. Their respect for our planet and our environment is deeply integrated in our themes of camping and nature education, and it likely will be for many years to come.

Franke Park Day Camp will continue to provide children from the ages of 4-18 with enjoyable outdoor experiences that foster cooperation through learning, playing, working, problem solving and socializing together. Campers will enjoy a wide range of activities including hiking, fire building, outdoor cooking, swamp study, nature walks, arts and crafts, games, mudsliding and more.

Franke Park Day Camp has been serving the children of this community since 1946, and that will not change. At this point, we have not decided exactly what camp will look like in 2022 and beyond, but we will remain committed to our primary goal of providing young people with a chance to explore nature and enjoy the outdoors in a fun, safe and welcoming environment. We are always so happy to see our campers at Franke Park each summer, and we hope they will be able to sing, play and explore with us for our 75th anniversary in 2022!

Chris Freehill is the Franke Park camp supervisor. 2022 will be his 45th year working at Franke Park Day Camp and his 32nd year as camp supervisor. Steve McDaniel is the director of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.