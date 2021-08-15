The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:08 pm

    Generac Recalls Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators

    Generac Recalls Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators due to an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

    Consumers can contact Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

    This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

    Unit Type

    Model Number

    First Serial Number

    Last Serial Number

    XT8000E

     

     

     

    G0064330

     

     

    G0064331

    3000037849

    3005569372

    G0064340

     

     

    G0064342

     

     

    XT8000EFI

     

     

    G0071620

     

     

    G0071621

    3003336356

    3006597843

    G0071621R

     

     

    GP6500

     

     

     

    G0076720

     

     

    G0076800

     

     

    G0076800R

     

     

    G0076812

     

     

    G0076830

     

     

    G0076830R

     

     

    G0076902

     

     

    G0076902R

     

     

    G0076903

     

     

    GP6500E

    G0076820

     

     

     

    G0076820R

     

     

     

    G0076822

     

     

    GP8000E

    G0076731

     

     

    G0076751

     

     

    G0076751R

     

     

    G0076761

     

     

    G0076761R

     

     

    G0076861

     

     

    G0076861R

     

     

    PRO 6500M

     

    GP16505DMN

     

     

    GP16505DMNR

     

     

    PRO 6500E

    GP16505DEN

     

     

    HomeLink 6500E

     

     

    G0068650

     

     

    G0068651

     

     

    G0079960

     

     

     

    Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

    The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

     

