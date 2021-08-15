August 15: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Sunday, August 15, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Aug. 15, 2021) – Another 148 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 74 confirmed PCR cases and 74 antigen cases, bringing the total to 45,458 cases and 703 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 18,464 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.