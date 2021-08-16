Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Charlie is a 4-year-old neutered domestic shorthair. He is extremely affectionate. To meet Charlie, call Animal Care and Control at 427-5502. Humane Fort Wayne Macy is a 5-year-old spayed terrier mix who is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair. To meet her and other adoptable dogs, call Humane Fort Wayne a 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Mary J Blige is a 4-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. Fill out an adoption application at humaneFW.org or call 744-0454 to visit this sweet girl. Previous Next Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story