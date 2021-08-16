Jurors chosen in Fort Wayne murder trial

Jurors were chosen Monday in a trial for a woman accused of fatally stabbing a woman a year and a half ago on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Evidence is expected to be presented Tuesday in the trial for Alisha R. Lampkin, 29, who is charged with murder in the Feb. 25, 2020, death of Tonisha Richardson at Shoaff Park Villas in the 4700 block of Jason Drive, near Reed, St. Joe and St. Joe Center roads.

Lampkin's trial before Allen Superior Judge David Zent is expected to end Thursday.

According to court documents, Lampkin went to the apartment of her former boyfriend, who was dating Richardson.

Lampkin, who had dated the man and had a child with him, arrived about noon and was knocking at the door.

"Come outside or I'm poppin' her tires," one text message to her former boyfriend read, according to court records.

The man told Richardson not to go outside and to ignore Lampkin, and then went to the bathroom. He came out to see Richardson looking out the front window and then leaving to go outside. He went outside to prevent a fight, but it was too late, he told police.

Lampkin drove away while the man was trying to help Richardson, court records said.

Richardson was rushed to a hospital and died during treatment, police said.

Lampkin told detectives Richardson had the knife but quickly admitted it was hers. Lampkin said she was scared when "Tonisha came at her and hit her so she stabbed her," court documents said.

