Re-engaging the Right: Local news rates more favorably among conservatives

Local rates more favorably than national news among readers and viewers who responded to a survey seeking input from those who identify as conservative.

FOX News received the most mentions for trustworthiness, while viewers were most skeptical of CNN. Participants also perceived many wire services, such as Associated Press, as lacking balance in stories.

Those were among highlights of a report released Monday based on the Re-Engaging the Right survey this spring. The Journal Gazette was one of 27 U.S. media organizations, including TV and radio stations, that participated in the academic research project by writing about it and sharing the online survey link.

The Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin partnered with the non-profit Trusting News. The organization is funded by the Reynolds Journalism Institute, the American Press Institute, Democracy Fund and the Knight Foundation.

The Re-Engaging the Right survey launched in March and yielded 3,467 responses from individuals who consider themselves conservative or right-leaning. Participating media then conducted in-depth, recorded interviews, generally ranging from 50 to 60 minutes, with three to five survey responders from their area.

Overall, many participants expressed concerns that the news media stereotype conservatives and those with right-leaning views as having the same opinions about Donald Trump, race and other issues, or by depicting all conservatives as extremists. In many open-ended responses, they suggested journalists need to provide a more nuanced view of people with conservative or right-leaning beliefs and opinions and to include a variety of these voices in stories.

For local news, 41.4% of survey participants reported they trusted a local TV station affiliate the most, which is 13.7 percentage points more than those who distrusted a local TV station affiliate the most (27.7%).

A total of 36.6% of participants distrusted a local newspaper the most, which is 11.7 percentage points more than those who trusted a local newspaper the most (24.9%). The researchers said the findings suggest that survey respondents overall have greater trust in local TV news than local newspapers.

The Journal Gazette conducted four in-depth interviews via Zoom with survey respondents.

Two of The Journal Gazette's four interviews, including one with a 36-year-old Fort Wayne man, were conducted by Metro Editor Jim Chapman. Labels and assumptions about extreme views were among the man's concerns.

"I feel the media simply takes conservatives at face value and if they (conservatives) do not agree with a certain issue or what is popular, they're automatically labeled as hateful or discriminatory or a lot of nasty words when we're not allowed to simply be different because it goes against the norm. There's no hate or ill will involved,” the man said.

The online survey includes responses only from individuals who saw notices and links to the survey provided by media partners.

When prompted to type the name of the news source they use the most -- which could be local or national -- there was little consistency across participants. FOX News was the most common answer, but less than a third (29.0%) of participants chose it. Local newspapers (10.3%) were the next most frequent news source, followed by local TV (6.6%) and The Wall Street Journal (5.5%).

Many of the comments and complaints shared by the news consumers primarily fall into three categories -- frustration and distrust of national news, the portrayal of conservatives in news coverage and the perception of bias in news content.

The survey report identified several approaches journalists can take to help "bridge the divide between the media and conservatives." They include:

Build relationships with conservatives and right-leaning people in the community and listen to them. Several interview participants expressed appreciation that journalists were reaching out to discuss their concerns as part of the Re-Engaging the Right project.

Include a variety of conservative and right-leaning voices in stories and be cautious of using catch-all labels.

Consider diversity of political beliefs and backgrounds when hiring for the newsroom.

Focus on story facts, not interpretation. Although many participants interviewed want reporting to be purely factual, many also shared they enjoy the differing opinions in letters to the editor.

Correct mistakes promptly to demonstrate trustworthiness.

Don't criticize only one side of an issue.

