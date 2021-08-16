Street to be named after Stiths

The African/African American Historical Society will pay tribute Saturday to Harold and Hana Stith, a husband and wife team who helped established The Historical Society of the African/African American Museum in February 2020.

The couple will be honored by the unveiling of the Harold and Hana Stith Memorial Park Way at 1 p.m. at Calhoun and Douglas streets. Participants will proceed in a celebratory march from Douglas and Calhoun, crossing Lafayette Street arriving at Hanna and Douglas streets.

The museum has been closed to the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The board plans to restore the museum to its original value. Membership can be purchased on site for $60. For more information contact Condra Ridley at 260-580-0749.