2 hurt in multi-vehicle Toll Road crash

Two drivers were hurt, one seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road near Howe, Indiana State Police said today.

The 5:30 p.m. crash in the eastbound lanes involved three semis and an RV, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Police said the driver of the rear-most semi, Parminder Singh Tangar, 37, of Wisconsin, was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fortr Wayne in serious condition. The driver of the middle semi, Mohammed Mustafa Ghaleb, 28, of Idaho, was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Those in the lead semi and the RV were not injured.

Police said their preliminary investigation found "this crash was the result of the third and rear most semi-tractors failing to get stopped as they approached a traffic back up due to construction at the 121 mile marker. The initial impact from the rear semi-tractor into the third semi-tractor trailer caused a chain reaction impact with the other vehicles."

The crash remains under investigation.