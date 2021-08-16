Monday, August 16, 2021 12:21 pm
DSL Dire Straits Legacy Tour canceled
The Journal Gazette
The DSL Dire Straits Legacy Tour, scheduled for Aug. 29 at Foellinger Theatre, has been canceled because of travel issues from Europe, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today.
Anyone with tickets can request a refund. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. People who purchased tickets at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office can call 260-427-6000.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story