    Monday, August 16, 2021 12:18 pm

    Cancer Services tribute dinner canceled

    The Journal Gazette

    The Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has canceled its tribute dinner scheduled for Sept. 1 at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

    The Mirro Center has closed, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, a statement from Cancer Services said.

    Anyone wanting to honor someone who has inspired him or her or made a difference in their life can go to https://cancer-services.org/blog/product/tribute-message-submissions/ with a $25 donation, the agency said.

    Tributes will be published on the Cancer Services website and on social media.

     

