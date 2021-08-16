Monday, August 16, 2021 12:18 pm
Cancer Services tribute dinner canceled
The Journal Gazette
The Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has canceled its tribute dinner scheduled for Sept. 1 at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.
The Mirro Center has closed, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, a statement from Cancer Services said.
Anyone wanting to honor someone who has inspired him or her or made a difference in their life can go to https://cancer-services.org/blog/product/tribute-message-submissions/ with a $25 donation, the agency said.
Tributes will be published on the Cancer Services website and on social media.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story