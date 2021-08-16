Commissioners continue to opt out of opioid settlement

The Allen County commissioners this morning chose to continue opting out of a $507 million multistate settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors for costs incurred during the opioid epidemic.

The three commissioners, all Republicans, chose to continue to go it alone after their attorney, Laura Maser, said the details of the settlement were vague and the county would likely recoup more money by going it alone.

"Nothing made it more favorable to opt back in," she said.

Municipalities that have opted out had 60 days to opt back in, making the county's deadline Aug. 18. The commissioners opted out June 18.

The commissioners continued their Aug. 6 meeting to 9 a.m. this morning to consider the measure but took no vote because continuing their stance did not require one.

