    Monday, August 16, 2021 8:27 am

    Two Million dehumidifiers manufactured by New Widetech recalled

    Two Million dehumidifiers manufactured by New Widetech recalled due to the recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

    Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

    Consumers can contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)

    This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers, manufactured before September 1, 2017, with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. 

    AeonAir

    Model number

    Capacity

    RDH30EB

    30-pint

    RDH30EB-1

    30-pint

    RDH45EB

    45-pint

    RDH45EB-1

    45-pint

    RDH60EB

    60-pint

    RDH70EB

    70-pint

    RDH70EB-1

    70-pint

    RDH70EDP

    70-pint

    WDH-945EL

    45-pint

    WDH-945EL-1

    45-pint

     

    Amana

    Model Number

    Capacity

    D930M

    30-pint

    D935M

    35-pint

    D945E

    45-pint

    D950EP

    50-pint

    D965E

    65-pint

    D965E-E

    65-pint

    D970E-E

    70-pint

    D970EP

    70-pint

    D974E

    74-pint

    DM70E-E

    70-pint

     

    ArcticAire (Danby)

    Model Number

    Capacity

    ADR30A2G

    30-pint

    ADR50A2G

    50-pint

    ADR70A2C

    70-pint

    ADR70A2G

    70-pint

     

    Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)

    Model Number

    Capacity

    3824-527

    70-pint

    3824-527-1

    70-pint

     

    Commercial Cool

    Model Number

    Capacity

    CJ30M

    30-pint

    CJ35M

    35-pint

    CJ50E

    50-pint

    CJ70E

    70-pint

    CJ70EP

    70-pint

    CK50E

    50-pint

     

    Danby

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DDR45A3GDB

    45-pint

    DDR70A3GDB

    70-pint

     

    Danby Designer

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DDR60RGDD

    60-pint

     

    Danby Premiere

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DDR25E

    25-pint

    DDR25E-1

    25-pint

    DDR30A1GP

    30-pint

    DDR30A2GP

    30-pint

    DDR30E

    30-pint

    DDR30E-1

    30-pint

    DDR30E-2

    30-pint

    DDR45A1GP

    45-pint

    DDR45A2GP

    45-pint

    DDR45A3GP

    45-pint

    DDR45E

    45-pint

    DDR45E-1

    45-pint

    DDR5009REE

    50-pint

    DDR5009REE-1

    50-pint

    DDR5011

    50-pint

    DDR5011-1

    50-pint

    DDR50A1GP

    50-pint

    DDR50A2GP

    50-pint

    DDR6009REE

    60-pint

    DDR6009REE-1

    60-pint

    DDR60A1GP

    60-pint

    DDR60A2GP

    60-pint

    DDR60A3GP

    60-pint

    DDR7009REE

    70-pint

    DDR7009REE-1

    70-pint

    DDR70A1GP

    70-pint

    DDR70A2GP

    70-pint

     

    De'Longhi

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DD30P

    30-pint

    DD40P

    40-pint

    DD40PCA

    40-pint

    DD45

    45-pint

    DD45E

    45-pint

    DD45P

    45-pint

    DD45PE

    45-pint

    DD50P

    50-pint

    DD50PC

    50-pint

    DD50PE

    50-pint

    DD50PSC

    50-pint

    DD50PSCE

    50-pint

    DD70PE

    70-pint

    DDX45PE

    45-pint

    With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

     

    DDX50PE

    50-pint

    With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

     

    DDX70PE

    70-pint

    With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

     

     

    Edgestar

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DEP500WP 

    50-pint

    DEP501WP

    50-pint

    DEP700WP 

    70-pint

    DEP701WP

    70-pint

     

    Friedrich

    Model Number

    Capacity

    D25ANP

    25-pint

    D25BNP

    25-pint

    D25D

    25-pint

    D25DA

    25-pint

    D50AP

    50-pint

    D50BP

    50-pint

    D50BP-A

    50-pint

    D50D

    50-pint

    D70BP 

    70-pint

    D70BP-A

    70-pint

    D70AP

    70-pint

    D70BP

    70-pint

    D70D

    70-pint

     

    Generations (Danby)

    Model Number

    Capacity

    GDR5011BL

    50-pint

    GDR50A1C

    50-pint

    GDR50A2C

    50-pint

     

    Haier

    Model Number

    Capacity

    HEN70ETFP

    70-pint

    HEN70ETFP-E

    70-pint

    HM50EP

    50-pint

    HM70EP

    70-pint

     

    Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DH45W

    45-pint

    With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    1501/000001 through 1501/000924

     

    DH50W

    50-pint

    With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    1412/000001 through 1412/000850

    1501/000001 through 1501/002774

    1503/002775 through 1503/005170

    1504/005171 through 1504/006546

     

    DH70W

    70-pint

    With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    1412/000001 through 1412/001020

    1501/000001 through 1501/003798

    1503/003799 through 1503/008436

    1504/008437 through 1504/012070

     

     

    Idylis

    Model Number

    Capacity

    0526011

    70-pint

    0526051

    70-pint

     

    Ivation

    Model Number

    Capacity

    IVADH30PW

    30-pint

    With respect to IVADH30PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    E161017011212600001 through E161017011212601218

    17010001 through 17011218

    17030001 through 17031218

     

    IVADH70PW

    70-pint

    With respect to IVADH70PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

    16050001 through 16050710

    16100001 through 16100712

    17010001 through 17010712

    17030001 through 17030712

     

     

    perfect aire

    Model Number

    Capacity

    1PED30

    30-pint

    1PED50

    50-pint

    1PED50S   

    50-pint

    1PED70

    70-pint

    1PEDP50    

    50-pint

    1PEDP70

    70-pint

    PADP50

    50-pint

    PADP70  

    70-pint

     

    SuperClima

    Model Number

    Capacity

    DW30M

    30-pint

     

    Whirlpool

    Model Number

    Capacity

    WDH70EAPW

    70-pint

     

    Whynter

    Model Number

    Capacity

    RPD-302W

    30-pint

    RPD-503SP

    50-pint

    RPD-702WP

    70-pint

    New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

