Monday, August 16, 2021 8:27 am
Two Million dehumidifiers manufactured by New Widetech recalled
Two Million dehumidifiers manufactured by New Widetech recalled due to the recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.
Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.
Consumers can contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)
This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers, manufactured before September 1, 2017, with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.
|
AeonAir
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
RDH30EB
|
30-pint
|
RDH30EB-1
|
30-pint
|
RDH45EB
|
45-pint
|
RDH45EB-1
|
45-pint
|
RDH60EB
|
60-pint
|
RDH70EB
|
70-pint
|
RDH70EB-1
|
70-pint
|
RDH70EDP
|
70-pint
|
WDH-945EL
|
45-pint
|
WDH-945EL-1
|
45-pint
|
|
Amana
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
D930M
|
30-pint
|
D935M
|
35-pint
|
D945E
|
45-pint
|
D950EP
|
50-pint
|
D965E
|
65-pint
|
D965E-E
|
65-pint
|
D970E-E
|
70-pint
|
D970EP
|
70-pint
|
D974E
|
74-pint
|
DM70E-E
|
70-pint
|
|
ArcticAire (Danby)
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
ADR30A2G
|
30-pint
|
ADR50A2G
|
50-pint
|
ADR70A2C
|
70-pint
|
ADR70A2G
|
70-pint
|
|
Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
3824-527
|
70-pint
|
3824-527-1
|
70-pint
|
|
Commercial Cool
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
CJ30M
|
30-pint
|
CJ35M
|
35-pint
|
CJ50E
|
50-pint
|
CJ70E
|
70-pint
|
CJ70EP
|
70-pint
|
CK50E
|
50-pint
|
|
Danby
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DDR45A3GDB
|
45-pint
|
DDR70A3GDB
|
70-pint
|
|
Danby Designer
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DDR60RGDD
|
60-pint
|
|
Danby Premiere
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DDR25E
|
25-pint
|
DDR25E-1
|
25-pint
|
DDR30A1GP
|
30-pint
|
DDR30A2GP
|
30-pint
|
DDR30E
|
30-pint
|
DDR30E-1
|
30-pint
|
DDR30E-2
|
30-pint
|
DDR45A1GP
|
45-pint
|
DDR45A2GP
|
45-pint
|
DDR45A3GP
|
45-pint
|
DDR45E
|
45-pint
|
DDR45E-1
|
45-pint
|
DDR5009REE
|
50-pint
|
DDR5009REE-1
|
50-pint
|
DDR5011
|
50-pint
|
DDR5011-1
|
50-pint
|
DDR50A1GP
|
50-pint
|
DDR50A2GP
|
50-pint
|
DDR6009REE
|
60-pint
|
DDR6009REE-1
|
60-pint
|
DDR60A1GP
|
60-pint
|
DDR60A2GP
|
60-pint
|
DDR60A3GP
|
60-pint
|
DDR7009REE
|
70-pint
|
DDR7009REE-1
|
70-pint
|
DDR70A1GP
|
70-pint
|
DDR70A2GP
|
70-pint
|
|
De'Longhi
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DD30P
|
30-pint
|
DD40P
|
40-pint
|
DD40PCA
|
40-pint
|
DD45
|
45-pint
|
DD45E
|
45-pint
|
DD45P
|
45-pint
|
DD45PE
|
45-pint
|
DD50P
|
50-pint
|
DD50PC
|
50-pint
|
DD50PE
|
50-pint
|
DD50PSC
|
50-pint
|
DD50PSCE
|
50-pint
|
DD70PE
|
70-pint
|
DDX45PE
|
45-pint
|
With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549
|
DDX50PE
|
50-pint
|
With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549
|
DDX70PE
|
70-pint
|
With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549
|
|
Edgestar
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DEP500WP
|
50-pint
|
DEP501WP
|
50-pint
|
DEP700WP
|
70-pint
|
DEP701WP
|
70-pint
|
|
Friedrich
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
D25ANP
|
25-pint
|
D25BNP
|
25-pint
|
D25D
|
25-pint
|
D25DA
|
25-pint
|
D50AP
|
50-pint
|
D50BP
|
50-pint
|
D50BP-A
|
50-pint
|
D50D
|
50-pint
|
D70BP
|
70-pint
|
D70BP-A
|
70-pint
|
D70AP
|
70-pint
|
D70BP
|
70-pint
|
D70D
|
70-pint
|
|
Generations (Danby)
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
GDR5011BL
|
50-pint
|
GDR50A1C
|
50-pint
|
GDR50A2C
|
50-pint
|
|
Haier
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
HEN70ETFP
|
70-pint
|
HEN70ETFP-E
|
70-pint
|
HM50EP
|
50-pint
|
HM70EP
|
70-pint
|
|
Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DH45W
|
45-pint
|
With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
1501/000001 through 1501/000924
|
DH50W
|
50-pint
|
With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
1412/000001 through 1412/000850
1501/000001 through 1501/002774
1503/002775 through 1503/005170
1504/005171 through 1504/006546
|
DH70W
|
70-pint
|
With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
1412/000001 through 1412/001020
1501/000001 through 1501/003798
1503/003799 through 1503/008436
1504/008437 through 1504/012070
|
|
Idylis
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
0526011
|
70-pint
|
0526051
|
70-pint
|
|
Ivation
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
IVADH30PW
|
30-pint
|
With respect to IVADH30PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
E161017011212600001 through E161017011212601218
17010001 through 17011218
17030001 through 17031218
|
IVADH70PW
|
70-pint
|
With respect to IVADH70PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
16050001 through 16050710
16100001 through 16100712
17010001 through 17010712
17030001 through 17030712
|
|
perfect aire
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
1PED30
|
30-pint
|
1PED50
|
50-pint
|
1PED50S
|
50-pint
|
1PED70
|
70-pint
|
1PEDP50
|
50-pint
|
1PEDP70
|
70-pint
|
PADP50
|
50-pint
|
PADP70
|
70-pint
|
|
SuperClima
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
DW30M
|
30-pint
|
|
Whirlpool
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
WDH70EAPW
|
70-pint
|
|
Whynter
|
Model Number
|
Capacity
|
RPD-302W
|
30-pint
|
RPD-503SP
|
50-pint
|
RPD-702WP
|
70-pint
New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.
