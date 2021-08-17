Magner out as FWFC president, will remain in ownership group

Multiple sources confirmed to The Journal Gazette on Tuesday that Dr. Erik Magner is no longer the Fort Wayne FC team president.

“Reorganization is going on,” said FWFC general manager Greg Mauch in a text message.

Club operations and marketing director Laurie Perolio advised that Magner will remain within the eight-person ownership group. The Journal Gazette inquired as to whether Magner stepped down voluntarily or the club made the decision to remove Magner from the position, but no response was provided as of Tuesday afternoon.

Perolio advised that an announcement regarding the club’s management structure “will be forthcoming soon”.

Magner’s daughter, Anna, previously served as the club’s marketing and merchandising director, but stepped down from her role in July.

This story will be updated.