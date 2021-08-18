University of Minnesota: 3 area students on spring Dean's List

Avery Erickson and Abigail Smith, both of Fort Wayne, and Isabel Chilian of Roanoke have been named to the spring Dean's List at the University of Minnesota, the university has announced.

To qualify for the list, a student must attain a 3.66 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 letter-graded credits, the university in Minneapolis said in a statement.