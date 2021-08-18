Fort Wayne mayor's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Tom Henry said today that his wife, Cindy Henry, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after Tuesday's announcement of the mayor's positive test for the virus.

The Henrys are both fully vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms, a news release from Henry's office stated.

“We both will remain isolated at home and encourage everyone to please get vaccinated,” Henry said on Twitter Tuesday.

The couple are working from home, and the mayor continues to be in regular communication with the deputy mayor's office and city division heads, the news release said.

Breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 are expected since no vaccine is 100% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC has said there is evidence that vaccination may make coronavirus-related illnesses less severe for those who are fully vaccinated and show symptoms.

dfilchak@jg.net