Verbatim: Cindy Henry tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's office issued this news release today:

Mayor Tom Henry’s office today announced that Cindy Henry, Mayor Henry’s wife, has also tested positive for COVID-19. Mrs. Henry is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Henry announced yesterday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Henry is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor and Mrs. Henry will be isolated for the next several days and encourage individuals to get vaccinated. Both Mayor and Mrs. Henry are working from home. Mayor Henry remains in regular communication with the deputy mayor’s office and city division heads.