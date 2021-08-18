Wednesday, August 18, 2021 12:06 pm
Bridge work to close northbound section of Ewing Street
The Journal Gazette
The northbound lanes of Ewing Street between Superior Street and Fairmont Place will be closed Thursday while crews do bridge maintenance, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A marked detour will use Superior, Van Buren, Sherman, and Spring streets.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's bridge department at 427-1172.
