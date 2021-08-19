Thursday, August 19, 2021 5:27 pm
Trine: 14 area students receive degrees
Fourteen northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio students have received degrees from Trine University, the university in Angola has announced.
Students receiving degrees are:
- Angola: Shannon Tew, Cole Yagodinski;
- Auburn: Maria Rohr;
- Columbia City: Karie Lafountain;
- Fort Wayne: Eve Jones, Tyler Melser;
- Garrett: Cole Wilson;
- Hudson: Cassandra Shipe;
- Ligonier: Alyssa Mudd;
- Pleasant Lake: Teresa Johnson;
- Roanoke: Lilyanna Wells;
- St. Joe: Conner Dove;
- Warsaw: David Grant;
- Edon, Ohio: Kristen Hake
