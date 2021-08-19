The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 19, 2021

    Trine: 14 area students receive degrees

    Fourteen northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio students have received degrees from Trine University, the university in Angola has announced.

    Students receiving degrees are:

    • Angola: Shannon Tew, Cole Yagodinski;
    • Auburn: Maria Rohr;
    • Columbia City: Karie Lafountain;
    • Fort Wayne: Eve Jones, Tyler Melser;
    • Garrett: Cole Wilson;
    • Hudson: Cassandra Shipe;
    • Ligonier: Alyssa Mudd;
    • Pleasant Lake: Teresa Johnson;
    • Roanoke: Lilyanna Wells;
    • St. Joe: Conner Dove;
    • Warsaw: David Grant;
    • Edon, Ohio: Kristen Hake

     

