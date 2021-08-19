Fort Wayne woman found guilty in 2020 stabbing death

An Allen Superior Court jury found Alisha Lampkin guilty of murder today in the February 2020 stabbing death of Tonisha Richardson.

Lampkin faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

According to court documents, Lampkin, 29, went to the apartment of her former boyfriend, who was dating Richardson, 25.

Lampkin, who had a child with the man, arrived about noon and was knocking at the door. “Come outside or I'm poppin' her tires,” one text message to her former boyfriend read, according to court records.

The man told Richardson not to go outside then went to the bathroom. He came out to see Richardson looking out the front window then leaving to go outside. He went outside to prevent a fight, but it was too late, he told police.

Lampkin drove away while the man was trying to help Richardson, court records said.

Richardson was rushed to a hospital and died during treatment, police said.