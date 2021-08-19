Verbatim: Northeast Indiana Public Radio General Manager to Step Down

The following was released on Thursday, August 19, 2021:

(Fort Wayne, IN) – A veteran of 47 years in public media, Peter Dominowski is retiring from his role as President/General Manager of the region’s public radio station, WBOI 89.1, at year-end. He joined WBOI in 2013 from Strategic Programming Partners as a managing partner and consultant to radio stations on programming, promotions and fund raising. During his tenure at WBOI, the organization achieved greater financial stability and listenership. Dominowski plans to resume his consulting practice with public media and nonprofits and will relocate to Florida.

“The NPR brand continues to attract listeners and members who value the extensive reporting of international and national news, as well as music, conversations and humor heard 24/7 on WBOI,” said NIPR Board Chair Lynne Gilmore. “The Northeast Indiana Public Radio Board of Trustees is grateful to Peter for his leadership and contributions to the organization, and we will continue this growth and listener engagement as we seek the next leader. We know WBOI is a critical source of news and local programming in our community and will continue to move our mission forward.”

The Board of Trustees is conducting a national search for the next President/General Manager.