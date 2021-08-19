PFW extends indoor mask requirement

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced today its indoor mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status will remain in place through at least early September.

The policy also applies to external groups holding activities in university buildings, according to a campus-wide notification.

"University leaders reiterate their appreciation to the Purdue Fort Wayne campus community for its willingness and flexibility to adapt quickly to challenging circumstances," the notice said. "Our collective efforts have helped keep our campus safe and healthy while creating the most conducive environment possible for normal operations."

