Pride flag in Bluffton school prompts special school board meeting

Parental concern about a pride flag hanging in a middle school classroom has prompted the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District board to call a special meeting Tuesday.

The 6 p.m. session in the Bluffton High School cafetorium will focus on policy creation.

"The goal of the Board is to develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings and/or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted," Superintendent Brad Yates said today in a letter to families.

Yates confirmed to The Journal Gazette that the flag is a rainbow flag symbolizing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer pride social movements.

The flag remains displayed in an eighth grade science classroom at Bluffton-Harrison Middle School, he said.

The school serves about 500 students in grades five through eight. About 1,600 students attend the district.

There should be time for public comment Tuesday, Yates said.

