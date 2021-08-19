No injuries in pipe bomb explosion

Police in Warsaw are investigating a pipe-bomb explosion at an Indiana landmark Wednesday evening.

Officers said they responded to a report of an explosive at the Arnolt Corp. building and found a galvanized metal object capped on both sides with an attached burned-out fuse.

The device exploded while bomb teams from Fort Wayne were attempting to deactivate it, but there were no injuries or significant building damage, police said.

The Arnolt building, 2525 Durbin St., dates back to 1939 and has its roots in the auto industry.

In recent years, however, the building has become an eyesore and magnet for homeless people, police said.

In fact, officers said it was a homeless man who reported seeing the pipe bomb on the building's north side.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the explosive to call the Warsaw Police Detective Division at 574-385-2210.

