Friday, August 20, 2021 1:16 pm
Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening
The Journal Gazette
Isolated thunderstorms may produce downpours this afternoon into this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Severe storms are not expected, the weather service said.
It said there is a chance of thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Severe weather is not expected.
